Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELEEF. CIBC raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $12.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

