CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of CEMEX from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Santander lowered shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.14.

CX opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.39.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334,354 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,803,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,616,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

