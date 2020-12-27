EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in EnerSys by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

