Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.71.

NYSE DSX opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $173.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 16.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 60,058 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

