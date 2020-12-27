BidaskClub Upgrades Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.40.

NYSE:EVH opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $16.53.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.52 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 24,499 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

