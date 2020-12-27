PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.06.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.