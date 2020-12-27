Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RIG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Transocean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, 140166 cut Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.18.

RIG opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 75.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Transocean by 104.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 86.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,581 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 201.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

