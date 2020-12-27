The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

The New Home stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The New Home has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of The New Home by 13.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The New Home during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The New Home by 50.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The New Home during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The New Home during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

