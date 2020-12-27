Head to Head Comparison: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) versus Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.47, suggesting that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pro-Dex and Vapotherm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $34.83 million 4.38 $6.11 million N/A N/A Vapotherm $48.10 million 14.82 -$51.06 million ($2.74) -10.14

Pro-Dex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 17.55% 34.17% 21.07% Vapotherm -60.31% -62.96% -34.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pro-Dex and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Vapotherm 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vapotherm has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 71.59%. Given Vapotherm’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Vapotherm on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; tracheostomy adaptors; and ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of intermittent and continuous aerosol nebulization by limiting condensate management; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Exeter, New Hampshire.

