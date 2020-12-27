Analysts Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. National Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 28.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,703,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,515,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,127.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,842,000 after acquiring an additional 63,001 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NATI stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

