China New Borun (OTCMKTS:BORNY) Shares Down 13.4%

China New Borun Co. (OTCMKTS:BORNY) shares traded down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 35,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 13,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13.

China New Borun Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BORNY)

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with soluble high-protein feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil.

