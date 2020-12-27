AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Stock Price Up 8.9%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) rose 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.92. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

