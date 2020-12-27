Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

