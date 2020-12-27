Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $57.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

