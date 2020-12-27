Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

APYX stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 273.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 107,448 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

