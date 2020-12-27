Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.23). MTBC posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MTBC.

Get MTBC alerts:

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.45. MTBC has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,771 shares of company stock valued at $801,032. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MTBC by 105.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MTBC during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MTBC during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MTBC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MTBC by 469.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTBC (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.