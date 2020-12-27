Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALBO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of ALBO opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $742.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 27,319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,337,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,360,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

