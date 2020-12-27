Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPRX. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $354.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.28.
In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,448.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 955,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,784,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 474,984 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 1,424,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.
