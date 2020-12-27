Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPRX. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $354.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,448.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 955,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,784,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 474,984 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 1,424,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.