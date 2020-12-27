CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CLSK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CleanSpark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

CLSK stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $595.89 million, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 4.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $6,691,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $3,023,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

