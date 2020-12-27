CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CalAmp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CalAmp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.04.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. CalAmp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $346.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.44.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

