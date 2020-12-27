Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $50.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.69.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

