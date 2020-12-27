Comparing Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) & Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fury Gold Mines and Coeur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coeur Mining 0 5 3 0 2.38

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 72.66%. Coeur Mining has a consensus target price of $8.72, suggesting a potential downside of 11.75%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Coeur Mining -34.20% 5.56% 2.69%

Volatility & Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Coeur Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.69 Coeur Mining $711.50 million 3.38 -$341.20 million ($0.25) -39.52

Fury Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada. It also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. The company markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, Switzerland, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

