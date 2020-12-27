Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) versus Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Financial Comparison

Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Laird Superfood and Nomad Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laird Superfood 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nomad Foods 0 1 9 0 2.90

Laird Superfood presently has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.21%. Nomad Foods has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.95%. Given Laird Superfood’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Laird Superfood is more favorable than Nomad Foods.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Laird Superfood and Nomad Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nomad Foods $2.60 billion 1.94 $172.48 million $1.38 18.24

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Laird Superfood.

Profitability

This table compares Laird Superfood and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A Nomad Foods 8.56% 10.37% 4.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Laird Superfood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Nomad Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Laird Superfood on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products. The company offers its products through retail channels, its own website, as well as third-party online channels. Laird Superfood, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Sisters, Oregon.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus, Goodfella's, La Cocinera, San Marco, and Aunt Bessie's brands. Nomad Foods Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.