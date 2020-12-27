Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Critical Survey

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SINA and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA 0 1 2 0 2.67 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

SINA presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.19%. Given SINA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SINA is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

SINA has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -3.91, indicating that its stock price is 491% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SINA and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA -4.67% -2.53% -1.33% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SINA and Iveda Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINA $2.16 billion 1.34 -$70.54 million ($1.03) -41.21 Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Iveda Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SINA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of SINA shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SINA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SINA beats Iveda Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. It also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online loan facilitation and payment, VIP membership, live streaming, and game-related services. SINA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

