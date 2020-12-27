Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.06.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. United Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 15.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 53.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,190,000 after buying an additional 52,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 46.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,511,000 after buying an additional 35,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

