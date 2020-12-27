Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $201.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $201.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.67.

DIS stock opened at $173.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.64. The company has a market capitalization of $314.54 billion, a PE ratio of -109.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

