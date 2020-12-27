Cummins’ (CMI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.95.

Shares of CMI opened at $226.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.56. Cummins has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth $229,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 279.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 68.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 51.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

