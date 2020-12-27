Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAFE. BidaskClub upgraded Safehold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. Safehold has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $546,562.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,655,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,691,524.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after buying an additional 312,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

