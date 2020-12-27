$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

KELYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kelly Services stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,831,000 after buying an additional 123,197 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 222,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 88,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 401,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

