Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.21.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $150.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 923.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 438,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

