Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.27.

NYSE:TS opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tenaris by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tenaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tenaris by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tenaris by 143.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

