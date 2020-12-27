Universal (NYSE:UVV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $377.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Universal by 44.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 25.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal by 11.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Universal by 48.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

