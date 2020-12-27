Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Thermon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE THR opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.61 million, a P/E ratio of 111.44 and a beta of 1.21. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1,629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

