W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WTI. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.68.

WTI stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $326.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 22.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

