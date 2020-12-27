First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 132,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 779% from the average daily volume of 15,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.