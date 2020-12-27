CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Trading Down 0.4%

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. 141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 million, a PE ratio of 147.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBM Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 172.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of CBM Bancorp worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

