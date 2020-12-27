SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Trading Down 0.2%

SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.43. 986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) by 242.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.13% of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.