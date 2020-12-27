iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) rose 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.63. Approximately 182,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 571,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.