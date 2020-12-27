BidaskClub Lowers Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hawaiian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ HA opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $817.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

