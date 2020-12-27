EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded EVO Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.44.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.81 and a beta of 1.72.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,500. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in EVO Payments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in EVO Payments by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

