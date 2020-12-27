Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $604.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,274,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 691,089 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,001,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

