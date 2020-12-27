Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn purchased 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $307,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $105,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

