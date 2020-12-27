MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.29.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.71. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 61,678 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth about $11,743,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.