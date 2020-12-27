MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.71. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.46.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 61,678 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth about $11,743,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.