Head to Head Contrast: fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of CuriosityStream shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of fuboTV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares fuboTV and CuriosityStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28% CuriosityStream N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares fuboTV and CuriosityStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $4.27 million 699.05 -$34.36 million N/A N/A CuriosityStream N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A

CuriosityStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for fuboTV and CuriosityStream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 1 6 0 2.86 CuriosityStream 0 1 1 0 2.50

fuboTV currently has a consensus target price of $40.14, indicating a potential downside of 9.14%. CuriosityStream has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.45%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than fuboTV.

Summary

CuriosityStream beats fuboTV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

