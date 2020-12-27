Logiq (LGIQ) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Logiq (OTCMKTS: LGIQ) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Logiq to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Logiq alerts:

Logiq has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s competitors have a beta of 4.79, meaning that their average stock price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Logiq and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -26.92% -62.41% -50.48% Logiq Competitors -31.64% -48.64% -27.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logiq and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -98.18 Logiq Competitors $2.64 billion $335.42 million 7.52

Logiq’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Logiq and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 1647 6392 10903 505 2.53

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 7.14%. Given Logiq’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Logiq competitors beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.