Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce sales of $785.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $787.30 million and the lowest is $785.00 million. Marvell Technology Group reported sales of $717.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of MRVL opened at $47.05 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,840 shares of company stock worth $4,022,088. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

