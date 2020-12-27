BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of BP from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.99.

Shares of BP stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in BP by 6.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,060,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 805,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 693,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 649,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

