Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

BBDC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.85.

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $436.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 0.71. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

In other news, Director David Mihalick acquired 7,859 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

