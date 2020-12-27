American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMH. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.73.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 122,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,494,000 after purchasing an additional 854,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,226,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,086,000 after purchasing an additional 140,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,169,000 after purchasing an additional 217,691 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,249,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,910,000 after purchasing an additional 807,000 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

