Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) PT Lowered to $1.10 at Alliance Global Partners

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.10 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

